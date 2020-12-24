With the coronavirus affecting the lives and livelihood of many across the globe, it isn’t a shock to know that filmmakers will be adapting the same not the silver screen. As per a recent report, Hollywood is all set to bring forth a pandemic-inspired thriller titled ‘The Survivalist’.

This flick will co-stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich and will be directed by Jon Keeyes. read on for more details.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Survivalist’ will takes place a year and a half after civilization falls due to a viral outbreak. It follows a former FBI agent (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who is forced to protect a young woman immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader (John Malkovich).

‘The Survivalist’ will be produced by Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes. the film is being penned by writer Matthew Rogers. The executive producers and financiers of the film include Micheal J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Talking about the actor, Jonathan Rhys Meyers was recently arrested following a ‘solo and minor’ car accident. The actor showed signs of being intoxicated and also failed a field sobriety test.

