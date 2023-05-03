Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood’s youngest superstar, the highest-paid actress, and the most followed Asian celebrity, makes sure to grab the eyeballs with her fashion choices. She is one of those actresses who have never failed to impress the fashion police and is a vision in every outfit she wears. Whether she wears gorgeous gowns or captivating sundresses, she does not miss any chance to enchant her admirers. This time, Urvashi wore a notched-neck magenta dress and mesmerized everyone with her killer looks.

The gorgeous Urvashi Rautela wastes no time in winning over her admirers. She looks great in anything she wears, and everyone adores her. Her fans can’t stop talking about the stunning images she released recently on her social media.

Urvashi donned a pink wrap-on full-sleeve dress that had ruffled sleeves attached to it at the end, and the collar pattern at the neck made the dress look more enticing over the actress. The way the outfit flaunted the actress’ curvy figure made all her fans drool over her. Urvashi’s makeup was so on point that she almost looked like a doll. She went for a glam look with pink lips and subtle eye makeup, and her pink pout made her look more fetching. With her long red nails and few diamond rings, Urvashi undoubtedly looked stunning. Her loose curls and impressive body curves enhanced the beauty of her outfit. We can see Urvashi Rautela striking some breathtaking candid poses for the camera.

Do check the look now,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Sharing the pictures on her social media, she wrote, “‘तू हाँ कर या ना कर तू है ……’ (‘Whether you say yes or no, you exist.’)

Urvashi is a style icon and knows how to carry every dress well. We truly can’t get over her charm and effervescence in the genuine sense of the term.

Urvashi is currently enjoying the massive success of her song Wild Saala for being one of the biggest hit songs from her film Agent along with actor Akhil Akkineni and apart from that Urvashi is really working round the clock hard for her upcoming projects that include, she is going to make her Hollywood debut soon.

Urvashi will be seen opposite 365 Days star, Michele Morrone., Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa’s Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Urvashi will play the lead role in the thriller film ‘Black Rose’. She will also be seen working in the Hindi remake of the South film Thiruttu Payale 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for all these projects of actress Urvashi Rautela.

