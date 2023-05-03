Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans to a sexy shirtless picture from the pool, which has now gone viral.

Salman took to Twitter and Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool. In the image, Salman’s back is towards the camera as he flaunted his perfect muscled physique.

Salman Khan simply captioned it, “Back to life, back to reality.”

Salman keeps sharing pictures from his workout routine on social media. Recently, he had shared a picture from his leg day at the gym and captioned it “haalat kharaab.”

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest release is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawala and Venkatesh among many others.

He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3‘ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

