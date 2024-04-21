Pankaj Tripathi lost his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, in August 2023. He was 99 years old and lived his life to the fullest. But death is never easy to deal with, irrespective of the age. Now, within less than a year, the Bollywood actor has lost his brother-in-law in a horrific car accident while his sister is battling life in the ICU. Scroll below for all the details!

Sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari, aka Munna Tiwari, were traveling from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. The tragic incident took place on Saturday around 4 PM at GT Road, Nisra. They were on their way home from the village in Chittaranjan.

What went wrong?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi’s sister and brother-in-law’s car was at high speed and crashed into a divider at the Nirsa Market Chowk. The consequences were brutal as their car was heavily shattered with extensive damage in the front part. The police had to get help from the locals to get Sarita Tiwari and Rajesh Tiwari out of the car.

The couple was rushed to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. While Rajesh Tiwari was declared dead on arrival, Pankaj Tripathi’s sister is currently fighting for her life in the surgical ICU.

Pankaj Tripathi has yet to respond to his sister’s accident

Several reports state Rajesh Tiwari worked in the Indian Railways and was currently posted in Chittarajan. May God give Pankaj Tripathi and his family strength to get through this tough time! The actor is yet to respond to the unfortunate incident.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Murder Mubarak, which co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Kapoor, among others. He has Stree 2 and Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

