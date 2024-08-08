Connie Chiume, known for her role as Zawavari in the Black Panther film series, has sadly passed away. The veteran South African actress died at a hospital in Johannesburg on August 6th, 2024, at the age of 72.

The unfortunate news was announced by Chiume’s family on social media. The actress had been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades and mainly appeared in South African shows and films before gaining international fame with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Connie Chiume Died After a Period of Illness

Connie Chiume’s family announced that the actress died on Tuesday after a period of illness. “The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on 6 August 2024. The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period,” the initial statement by the family read.

They then released another statement, expressing their gratitude to the doctors and nurses who took care of Chiume during her stay in the hospital. The family added that they are making necessary arrangements for her funeral, and would be sharing details about it on her official social media handles.

Connie Chiume was an Award-Winning Actress

Born in Welkom, South Africa on June 5th, 1952, Connie Chiume was the fifth of nine children of her Malawian father and Zulu mother. She initially took training as a nurse and got a degree in teaching in 1976. She then moved to Greece and began her acting journey with stage plays. Chiume shot to fame in 1989 for her role in the South African TV series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa. She then went on to appear in films like The Air Up There and In My Country.

In 2009, she won the South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance as Stella Moloi in the television show Zone 14. In 2018, she was cast as Zawavari, a Mining Tribe Elder, in Black Panther, and reprised the role in its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

