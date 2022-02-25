While Hrithik Roshan is creating buzz related to his personal life, Deepika Padukone is on the news due to her latest release Gehraiyaan. On the other hand, both the actors are coming together for Fighter, touted as India’s first aerial action thriller. The film is one of the most exciting projects for which fans are eagerly waiting and as per the latest reports, the movie will go on floors from this date. Scroll down below to know more deets about the same.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will bring together Deepika and Hrithik for the first time. The star cast is making the audience more excited as recently Anil Kapoor was also roped in for the massive project. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

As Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone gear up for their maiden production Fighter, both the talented stars are leaving no stones to get into their best shape for the action thriller. After getting delayed multiple times due to the rise in COVID cases, the movie is all set to go on floors from June 2022.

A source close to the production told India Today, “Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter shoot will begin in June 2022. Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There’s a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world. The film’s shoot was delayed because of Covid-19 and due to Hrithik and Deepika’s prior work commitments.”

Back in January, Hrithik shared the first glimpse of Siddharth Anand directorial and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

Earlier in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Deepika Padukone spoke about collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, she said, “I won’t like us to be compared to any other pairing because I think we maybe bring our own uniqueness to this. Having said that, he’s a fantastic actor. Fans and the audiences have been wanting to know for a very long time when we do a movie together.”

She added, “I cannot speak on his behalf but at least, as far as I’m concerned, it’s not like I didn’t want to work with him. We were just waiting for the right moment and the right opportunity. This just feels like the right film for the two of us to come together.”

