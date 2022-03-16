We are witnessing history in the making! The Kashmir Files is doing something that has never happened before. Yes, there are films which have done better on Tuesday when compared to Monday.

However, these are select films which have played in 2-3-4 crores range and then grown owing to word of mouth. Then there are a few bigger films too where this phenomenon has been witnessed with double-digit collections going for a rise. However, that’s because of a national holiday falling on Tuesday. In case of The Kashmir Files, none of that is the case.

Here is a film which started at 3.55 crores and is now earning 18 crores on its fifth day, and that too without any holiday support. That’s more than five times the first day numbers and that too in double digits. Simply unbelievable. Compare this with Monday numbers of 15.05 crores and that further gives an idea of the level at which The Kashmir Files is playing.

The Kashmir Files has now collected 60.20 crores already and 90 crores mark would be easily surpassed before the close of the week. You never know, with some push the film may even enter the 100 Crore Club in the first week itself and that would be historic as no film ever has opened at 3.55 crores in the past and scored a century inside a week itself.

BLOCKBUSTER.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

