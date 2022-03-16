Disha Patani often leaves fans drooling with her bikini pictures. Be it her glimpses from vacations or some still from her movie, the actress pretty well knows how to grab eyeballs. Recently, she conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram and a fan asked her to share her best bikini picture! Scroll below for her sassy response!

It seems, ask me anything is currently the trend in Bollywood. Recently, we saw Shah Rukh Khan hold an ‘AskSRK’ session post the promo of his upcoming movie, Pathaan. Apart from that, Vidya Balan, Ranveer Singh have been some other stars who recently interacted with her fans on Instagram.

Yesterday, Disha Patani too conducted an AMA session with her Insta family. A fan ended up asking her for her ‘best photo wearing bikini.’ Responding to the same, the Ek Villain Returns actress shared a picture of a seal coming out of the sea wearing a bikini. The funny picture also witnessed the animal wearing sunglasses as they looked away from the cameras.

Disha Patani surely has a great sense of humour and we wish we could see that side of hers more. Take a look at her savage response below:

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was recently asked why she doesn’t do any kind of hot photoshoots. The actress also gave a funny response to her fans saying, “It is hot and I have been shooting, to hot photoshoot hi hua na (So, it is a hot photoshoot)?”

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. The film will also feature Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in leading roles. Apart from that, the actress also has KTina and Yodha in the pipeline.

