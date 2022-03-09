Farah Khan's Challenges Karan Johar To Remove All His Designer Clothes & Wear Normal Clothes For 1 Minute

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan is often seen engaging in fun banter with Karan Johar on his outfits and dressing style.

As she is all set to host the interactive comedy game show ‘Khatra Khatra’, Farah challenges Karan to come on the show just wearing normal clothes rather than his designer outfits and that too without making faces.

Farah Khan revealed how Karan Johar’s out-of-the-world clothes are ‘Khatra Khatra’ for her. We have often seen the ace choreographer making fun of his friend Karan’s fashion choices.

Farah Khan exclaimed: “I will challenge Karan to remove all his designer clothes and wear normal clothes for 1 minute without sulking or making faces.”

Khan further added: “Karan Johar will be terrible at the ‘Khatra Khatra’ games.”

Meanwhile, joining the ‘Khatra’ wagon, Farah said, “In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus.”

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ led by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is starting from March 13 on Voot and Colors.

