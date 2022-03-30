Superstar Hrithik Roshan, often called as Greek God of Bollywood, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry after his divorce from interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2014. He is currently dating actress musician Saba Azad.

Pictures of them together on dinner dates in the city also gave rise to the rumour. The two even engaged in banter on each other Instagram posts which led fans to believe that they are indeed dating. However, the superstar once claimed that he has no intention of remarriage.

Back in 2017, Hrithik Roshan spoke about it during a conversation with Filmfare. He said, “Today I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.” His statement came at a time when speculations about getting back together began making rounds.

In spite of being divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial equation. The two often go on family vacations together and make public appearances. They even support each other on social media which has sparked speculation that they were planning to rekindle their relationship.

Back in 2016, Sussanne Khan too put out a tweet setting the record straight. She wrote, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.” The tweet came at a time at the height of the rumours.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They have two sons together – 14-year-old Hrehaan and 12-year-old Hridhaan.

