Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines for all controversial reasons. Ever since the Kite actor was snapped exiting an eatery with a ‘mystery’ girl, rumours of him dating Saba Azad spread like wildfire. It’s been a few days since the duo was snapped but rumours around their alleged love affair are getting stronger with each passing day. But the actor duo is yet to confirm or deny the same. Recently, a report spilled the beans on how they met. It was being said that Hrithik and Saba met via common friends and their latest spotting was nothing but a casual meeting.

While the news of them dating is yet to be confirmed, looks like, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s wife Sussanne Khan has already approved of it. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan apparently likes his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad. Well, soon after Saba’s name popped up we decided to go through her social media page. While scrolling down, we came across a few posts that were ‘liked’ by Sussanne. A couple of days back, while going to her Insta page, we also happened to see Hrithik’s likes on some of Saba’s Insta posts, which no more exist.

Yes, Hrithik Roshan has apparently, unliked all of Saba’s posts which he had double-tapped in the past. Saba and HR have not started following each other on social media but looks like HR doesn’t want to miss single activity by the actress. Not only that, Hrithik’s fans and fans page also didn’t leave a chance to scrutinize Saba’s Insta page. So much so that a few have also left comments related to HR on some of her Insta posts.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an interesting line-up of projects. HR will soon be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in War director Siddhart Aanand’s Fighter. He also has Vikram Vedha, Krishh 4, and War 2 in his kitty.

