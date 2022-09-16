Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. But currently, she is vacationing in Dubai with her mom, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor.

Both Suhana and Shanaya smiled while posing for the camera in an outdoor shot. Interestingly, the aspiring actress is already a star across borders with her charismatic persona just like her father SRK. Suhana met her doppelganger from Pakistan in Dubai and the pic is now going viral.

The social media influencer Bareeha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Suhana Khan standing together. While Suhana can be seen wearing a white floral dress and Bareeha wore a blue floral jumpsuit and carried a small sling bag.

The Pakistani influencer also praised Suhana Khan in her post. She wrote, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs. #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble.” Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bareeha (@bareeha)

Soon after Bareeha shared the picture on her Instagram handle, users thronged to the comment section. One of her fans commented, “FINALLLLLLLLY WHEN SISTER MET SISTER !! hahahaha i cannot believe this !!!” Another fan wrote, “ Omg I have been thinking this for a while now.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god!! this is crazy.” Many of her fans posted heart emojis on her picture.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is a part of the highly-anticipated Netflix film, The Archies. It will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

