Hina Khan is one of the most adored Television stars. She started off her career with the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. The actress has come a long way and has done some amazing work.

Hina has tried her hands on multiple genres. Be it being TV’s favourite bahu to even being one of the strongest contestants on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Hina Khan didn’t leave a chance to leave a mark. As an actor, she understands the demand of the script. Once she was asked to film bold scenes with actor Rohan Shah (who is 7 years younger than her) and her reaction made everyone laugh out loud. Scroll down to read.

Hina Khan who has established herself as one of the most successful celebrities doesn’t shy away from experimenting. The actress left a mark with her performance in the film Hacked. However, the actress was supposed to romance actor Rohan Shah who is seven years younger than her. The duo shot some bold scenes in the film. She once talked about the initial age difference due to age difference. During the interview with ABP, the ex –Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan said, the actress said, “I knew mai kya kar sakti hoon, kya comfortable hun karne mai. Jab mujhe script sunayi gyi or mujhe bola gya ki aisa kuch hai, maine socha chota bacha hai yeh.”

For the unversed, Hacked was released in February 2020 starring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in lead roles. The film was about a boy (Rohan) who falls in love with a much older woman (Hina), and slowly his fondness turns into obsession.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently made her theatre debut and featured in Zee’s teleplay Shadyantra. The actress was applauded for her performance. The play aired on December 18 and is available on Zee 5.

