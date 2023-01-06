The cutest contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Abdu Rozik, shared details about his days of struggle before he became a sensation on social media. In the upcoming weekend episode, ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’, Salman will be seen grilling the contestants over their constant taunting over professions and struggles.

He then tells his housemate it is Abdu, who has seen a lot of struggle in his life and asks him to talk about it. He is one of the fan favourites among all the housemates this season.

Abdu then shares how he used to walk for 1.5 hours to school and then after school he would go to the market to sing and earn money for his family.

Abdu Rozik recalling his struggling days said: “I used to sing in the bazaar. Per day 5 dollars or 10 dollars used to earn.”

He also mentioned that he is the only working member in his family. While talking about his days of struggle, Abdu got emotional.

