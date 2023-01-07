Fan pages are tripping over a leaked video of actor Shehnaaz Gill serving tea to the crew at a recently held shoot.

Shehnaaz who rose to fame after her Bigg Boss stint, became a social media sensation following the success of hit songs like Yeah Baby, Majhe Di Jatti and Yaari. Her bubbly nature and outspoken personality has earned her a huge fan base. The actress never leaves a chance to give an update about herself to her fans.

In the latest BTS, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen decked in vibrant festive attire and traditional Punjabi ornaments dancing around a bonfire with dhol-wales. We’ve been told something really interesting is on the wraps, but the wait is what is too much for our inquisitive hearts! As the video went viral, the fans were quick to react. One of the users wrote, “Ad, movie, song, yeh bhi bol do.”

From the looks of it, we wonder if is for Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming video or if it’s a festival she’s preparing herself for. We’ll have to wait and watch to know what is brewing in this pretty Kudi’s life!

