The fourth season of ‘Emily in Paris’ was initially set to start in late summer or early fall in the French capital that gives the show its name, but filming has been delayed by two months due to the writers’ strike, ‘Variety’ has learned.

That could stretch longer if WGA members remain on the picket line, reports ‘Variety’. Streaming giant Netflix has declined to comment. The plan is still to start shooting by the end of fall, according to a source close to the streamer.

Netflix announced the renewal of Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy in January 2022. Emily in Paris Season 3 dropped on the streamer on December 21 following a massive premiere event in Paris, which lured crowds of overjoyed fans. It was attended by the entire cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount (who wore a shiny purple suit), Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s chic French boss, suggested that the next season of ‘Emily in Paris’ could be affected by the writers strike on the red carpet of Kering’s Women in Motion gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

When asked if plans for season 3 were put on hold, Leroy-Beaulieu said, “A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”

Season 3 boasted a queer storyline, a love triangle and a cliffhanger involving a pregnancy. Within six days after launching, it garnered 117.6 million hours viewed and landed in the Top 10 in 93 countries. ‘Emily in Paris’ is one of the several shows with screenwriters in the guild that are due to film in France and are being impacted by the strike.

Another anticipated series that’s partly set in Paris and has been delayed is ‘Etoile’, a ballet drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the team behind ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘. Ordered by Amazon Prime for two seasons, the series takes place in New York and Paris with a cast, including Luke Kirby (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’), Camille Cottin (‘Call My Agent!’), Simon Callow (‘Outlander’), Lou de LaAcge (‘The Innocents’) and David Alvarez (‘West Side Story’).

The WGA strike is having ramifications in France due to the boom of premium content ordered by streaming services that have brought together US and French talent.

A number of French productions will also have to be postponed because of the unavailability of French actors, on top of key crew members. “Since we have no visibility on how long this strike will last, everyone’s schedule is in limbo and we can’t make plans,” said a prominent French producer.

Some shoots are nevertheless going ahead as planned. These include the second season of ‘The Serpent Queen’, Starz’s drama series starring Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici, and ‘The Walking Dead‘ spinoff, which started shooting in Paris before the strike hit.

