At long last, it seems Marvel will be creating a mature corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as an insider confirms that more adult content will be coming to Disney’s streaming platform.

CanWeGetSomeToast, a noted insider with an excellently reliable track record, has revealed on Twitter that Disney will now allow Marvel to develop TV-MA material on Disney+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This represents a significant departure from the family-friendly Marvel brand, which many have grown tired of lately.

This also jives with Disney CEO Bob Iger explaining that Deadpool would remain rated R after his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Daredevil returns to the Marvel universe, fans have been hoping the tone would be the same as the original Netflix series, which was geared towards an adult audience.

Furthermore, The Punisher is set to get a revival show, which may require a mature rating to properly do the character justice.

Must Read: Mark Wahlberg Reveals Not Consuming Alcohol In Last 104 Days: “I’m Not Ignorant To The Fact That I’m Definitely Past The Halfway Point”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News