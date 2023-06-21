Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar may have months (an actual release date hasn’t been announced) ahead of her before her teen-musical comedy film – based on The Archies comic, releases on Netflix, but she’s getting her young star cast ready to deal with whatever comes their way. Mainly questions regarding the debate about nepotism in Bollywood. For those who don’t know, the film star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in leading roles.

During a recent interaction, the filmmaker opened up about the same and the advice she’s been giving them to deal with the criticism and trolling that they are likely to receive. Ever since the film was announced, it has been massively trolled by those against ‘nepotism’ in Bollywood. Read on to know her advice.

During a recent interaction with Film Companion (via Hindustan Times), Zoya Akhtar opened up about her advice to the star cast of The Archies. The filmmaker said, “I mean you have grown up. At the end of the day we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house and you have parents you get on with or parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that.”

Zoya Akhtar continued, “Who is anyone to say you can’t do this or you can’t do that. You don’t (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there. you have to keep your head down and work hard. That’s it.”

The filmmaker added, “At the end of the day if you do your job well you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that is it. Everything else, I just bubble myself. I just focus on what I have to do and if I will do it well or if I do it honestly, it will find its audience. That’s it. You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, you can’t control what people think, you can’t control if they like you, can’t control if they don’t like you. You can just control what you put out and so that is what you should do. Just focus, be a Jedi.”

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Seigal and Yuvraj Menda as characters based on Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley respectively. The teen-musical comedy is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2023.

What is your take on three nepo-kids playing leading roles in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies? Let us know in the comments.

