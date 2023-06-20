Kapil Sharma is one name that needs no introduction worldwide. He’s one of the most famous comedians in the country with a massive fan following who also tried his hand at acting in a Bollywood film. The film wasn’t successful, but his reality show is popular globally. Earlier today, Kapil was snapped in Film City, Mumbai, donning a stylish printed blazer and is now getting trolled by netizens who compared his fashion sense with Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal. Scroll below to watch the video!

Kapil is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with over 44 million followers and often gives fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life there. While we love his sense of humour, we also love Kapil’s singing and fashion sense. The comedian never misses an opportunity to flirt with B-town beauties and make us laugh with his antics!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about his latest appearance in the city, Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Film City, Mumbai, today looking dapper as always. The comedian paired denim jeans with a white t-shirt that he styled with a printed blazer.

Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram and shared Kapil Sharma’s video on their page; scroll below to take a look at it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye jethalaal jese kapde kyo pehene laag gaya 😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “I don’t understand what people like in his cheap and senseless comedy.”

A third commented, “Ranveer Singh sapne me aaya tha kya??😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Lol all this money and fame and this guy still can’t hire a proper stylist. Looks like he still shops at chor bazaar”

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma getting trolled for his latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Reportedly Turned Down A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Spinoff & Co-Star Jennifer Stone Reveals “I’m Not Sure If Sel Even Remembers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News