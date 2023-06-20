Since last night, TV’s one of the most loved actors, Cezanne Khan, has been making headlines for all the infamous reasons. A US-based woman, Aisha Pirani, who claims to be his wife, has accused the actor of domestic violence and extortion. Khan is a known face of TV, who has appeared in TV shows like Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Ka, Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and others. He was last seen in Appnapan. Now his alleged wife has slammed the actor and said that he, along with his girlfriend, has been torturing her and sending dirty voice notes.

Aisha in an interview, revealed that the actor has spent her money and has been dependent on her during 2013-2016. She went on to add that she has proof of bills he has spent from her credit card. She further accused him of using her for US Green Card. Now the actor has reacted to the allegations.

Cezanne Khan has denied all the accusations and said that this alleged woman, who claims to be his wife, is obsessed with him. He told News18, “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai (Nothing like that happened).” When asked about Aisha claiming to be his wife he said, “Anybody can do anything.”

Cezanne Khan further said, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it.”

Earlier in an interview, Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani told ETimes, “He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, ‘I am married to you, I haven’t given you my life’. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can’t even say.”

