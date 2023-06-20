Filmmaker Karan Johar returns to his signature style after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The teaser, featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was unveiled by the king of romance – Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The 1 minute 16-second teaser, set to the melodious tune of ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ captures the essence of Rocky and Rani’s love story. While Karan Johar’s directorial prowess shines through, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is electrifying providing an immersive cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar‘s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen – the colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Defends Kissing 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru Amid Backlash: “Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Do Romantic Roles Because The Young Generation Is ‘Nalli’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News