Adipurush has been receiving a lot of flak for its dialogues, portrayal of Gods in a loose manner, inaccurate facts, and many more things which can be counted. Om Raut and his team have been constantly defending their film making more blunders, and one more feather has been added to their cap, with writer Manoj Muntashir making some further claims on his film.

A clip has been going viral on the internet where Manoj Muntashir, decided to explain his Hanuman from the film. While talking to a channel, the writer said, “Hanuman Bhakt the, Bhagwaan nahi the. Wo Bhagwaan Ram ki tarah daarshanik baatein nahi karte the.” (Hanuman was a devotee not a God. He could not have intellectual conversations like Lord Rama)

As soon as Muntashir made these new claims, the internet decided to school him one last time, probably over his tapori dialogues, while he was still defending them. In another interview with Republic, the writer also claimed that he deliberately used the language as he wanted to portray multiple characters evidently. He even accepted that it was meticulously planned.

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvasha, Muntashir claimed that Adipurush was made for today’s generation since there was nothing made on our real superheroes for a long and he was worried that today’s kids will forget our superheroes like Ram, Hanuman, and Angad over Captain America and Hulk. After his new clip about Hanuman being Bhakt and not God, the internet has been slamming the writer yet again.

A user wrote, “Manoj Muntashir Pagal ho gaye hain. Unhe upchaar ki sakth jarurat hai. Hanuman Chiranjivi hai, Vayu putr hain aur Shiv ke ansh hain. Ramayana ke alava unka ulakeh Mahabharat aur Purn mein bhi hai. Muntashir ji ek galti aap kar chuke ho, kripa karke galti pe galti na karein.” Another user wrote, “Good morning to all Hanuman bhakts except fraud Manoj Muntashir who thinks that Hanuman ji is not a God.” A third user wrote, “Manoj Muntashir Shukla self-proclaimed Pandit Lord Hanuman was 11th RudraAvatar of Lord Shiva. He was actually Lord Shiva who was Bhakt of Shri Ram. What are you saying…Have you even read Ramayan No wonder he wrote such regressive Dialogues for Lord Hanuman ruining Ramayan”

Netizens also requested him to stop giving interviews and embarrass himself any further. A user on the video wrote, “Ye writer thodi hai … ise toh humne writer bana dia hai.” Another user trolled him, “Ye banda Manoj pagal ho gya hai Vinaash Kaale Viprit Budhi…” One more user shared a meme featuring Jethalal which said, “Chup Ho Jaa Saatvi Fail”

You can see his video shared by a Twitter handle Cheemrag.

this Manoj Muntashir guy literally saying hanuman ji is not god.. we made him a god..

and sad thing is still some RW peoples supporting this mentally retarded idiot.. shameful 😞 pic.twitter.com/9jkzFReQym — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) June 19, 2023

For the unversed Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Devdutt Nage as Bajrang and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film sparked controversy over its Tapori dialogues, where Hanuman was seen saying, “jalegi tere baap ki”.

What do you feel about the dialogues from the film and Adipurush in general. Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

