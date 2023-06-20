Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has been gradually slowing down at the box office. The film garnered a promising first weekend but the impact of mixed response is now getting prominent during the weekdays. Scroll below for advance booking updates on Day 5.

So far, the film has earned 113.50 crores at the box office. The Om Raut directorial made a big plunge on Sunday with collections of 38.25 crores. While the film entered the 100 crore club within the first three days, it is, unfortunately, crashing with each passing day of the week.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Adipurush has made total earnings of 4.05 crores gross via advance booking at the box office on Day 5. This remains a further dip from yesterday’s 6.15 crores gross. There’s no denying that things are now getting worrisome for this Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer, and if it falls further, there will be little to no hopes left.

One can only hope for the spot bookings to see a rise, and that could save the day for Adipurush.

Meanwhile, the film has been facing much backlash over its VFX, dialogues, and character looks. Dipika Chikhlia, Mukesh Khanna, and Kasthuri Shankar have been amongst others who have spoken against the film.

Adipurush was released on 16th June. The film is backed by Om Raut and T-Series. It also stars Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, amongst others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

