Channing Tatum Says, "We Made Magic Mike XXL For $12 Million & They Spent $60-$70 Million To Sell It", Addressing How The Rise Of Streaming Impacts Theatrical Releases

Channing Tatum fears the impact that streaming will have on the film industry.

The 43-year-old actor has featured in movies released in the wake of the pandemic – such as ‘Dog’ and ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ – but is concerned about the effect streamers are going to have on the quality of storytelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channing Tatum told Forbes: “The movie industry is just changing so much. It’s a different era now and it’s just getting crazier with the streamers. I do fear a little for the storytelling of it all. I think there will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there.”

Channing Tatum explained that the rise of streaming has even impacted theatrical releases as his 2015 movie ‘Magic Mike XXL’ was forced to have a marketing budget that exceeded the production budget.

Channing Tatum said: “We made ‘Magic Mike 2‘ for $12 million and they spent $60-70 million dollars to sell it.

“So, we’re spending exponentially more money to sell a movie than actually make the thing for you. That should be the other way around. We could be spending the money on the thing that the viewer is actually going to get to see and now it’s just who can create the most noise to break through the cataclysmic wave of content coming out every single day.”

The Hollywood hunk also confirmed that he has no plans to return as Michael Lane in the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise.

Channing Tatum told People: “I am done. We did it all. We chewed all the meat off the bone on that one. There’s nothing left to do.”

Must Read: Taylor Swift Fans Are Wearing Adult Diapers To Avoid Missing Out On Songs During Singer’s 3-Hour Concerts, Netizens Say, “The Chafing Is Gonna Be Extreme”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News