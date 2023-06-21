Little has been heard of Kate Bishop since the premiere of ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+, which saw Hailee Steinfeld picking up a bow and arrow, and seemingly, the mantle of Hawkeye.

The project was received incredibly well by fans, who quickly elevated Steinfeld’s Bishop to a fan-favourite character, after her charismatic and endearing performance as the young archer.

It seems Hailee Steinfeld will be showing up sooner than previously thought, as an insider reveals her future at Marvel Studios. Spoilers for upcoming MCU releases ahead!

DanielRPK has revealed that Hailee Steinfeld will reportedly make an appearance in ‘The Marvels’ as Kamala Khan is attempting to recruit her to the Young Avengers in Nick Fury fashion.

She will then be a part of the ‘Young Avengers’, which is not currently announced, but seems to be in the works.

It seems that another season of Hawkeye will then be on the table, to bridge the gap between the Young Avengers, and the much-anticipated ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, in which Steinfeld will make an appearance.

Where would you like to see Hailee Steinfeld show up in the MCU?

