Tom Holland and his father, Dominic Holland share a great father-son relationship so much so that they even hang out at public events and chill together. While Tom is a known face in Hollywood thanks to his Spider-Man roles in stand-alone and Avengers movies, very few people are aware that Tom’s father is a stand-up comedian, author, actor and broadcaster. An old video on social media has surfaced where Tom’s father funnily appears to be claiming his eldest son as his favorite child out of the four siblings since he is- The Spider-Man. Scroll down to know the details.

For the uninitiated, Tom Holland has three more brothers younger than him namely Harry, Sam, and Paddy Holland. Tom’s father Dominic Holland is a well-known British broadcaster who won the 1993 Perrier Best Newcomer Award in Edinburgh. His BBC Radio 4 series called The Small World of Dominic Holland also won a Comic Heritage Award.

Now, circling back to Tom Holland’s father’s stand-up going viral on Instagram, he starts by introducing who his eldest son is and then gradually steers towards calling him a favorite child. Dominic tells the crowd, “My eldest son is an actor. He is called Tom Holland. And, he plays Peter Parker in the movies. If you watched Spider Man: Far From Home. If you watched Endgame. The boy who plays Spider-Man is my eldest son.” He adds, “And, what that means is….I don’t genuinely need to be here.” The audience breaks into a laugh as he continues, “He is the eldest of four boys, is he? How does it affect your other boys- that’s the question I am always asked. And, my answer to that… is what other boys?” He then concludes the joke, “Don’t get me wrong folks. I know you are not supposed not to have a favorite child. I think you can make an exception when one of them is Spider-Man.”

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to the viral video of Tom Holland’s father. One user stated, “The complete lack of crowd reaction when he says who his son is, and the movie titles, is funnier than anything that he says.”

Another shared, “Every single parent in the world has a favorite child. If they say they don’t, they are lying.” As one added, “Imagine doing everything you can to make your dad proud, and your brother just shows up and goes ‘I’m Spider-Man’ like there’s no coming back from that.”

The next one dubbed it as, “Terrible comedy,” as one chimed in, “English humor so dry I love it. The next one stated, “Dude just created three villain origin stories.” One user added, “Yikes. His son is the worst Spiderman,” and one concluded, “British humor is so f**king cringe.”

