Edward Norton is one of the finest actors in Hollywood but there is one movie of his which will apparently stay like a black spot in his decorated career. Norton starred in the 2008 superhero movie The Incredible Hulk but his role was widely bashed by the critics years later and even loyal Marvel fans called him out for creating a mockery out of the character. Now, in the latest, a Marvel actor has slammed Norton for not being dedicated to his role, adding that he was not really engaged. Scroll down to know the details.

Apart from Edward Norton as the lead, The Incredible Hulk also starred actors, namely Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, and Christina Cabot. The Louis Leterrier directorial was the second film in the MCU and was distributed by Universal Pictures.

Speaking of Edward Norton getting slammed by a Marvel actor, according to Comic Book Movie, an actor named Terry Notary took a dig at Norton in a new book on Marvel called MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios. Notary, who has been part of multiple Marvel movies since The Incredible Hulk, including Avengers: Endgame, in the book stated, “[Norton] wasn’t really engaged, as far as the Hulk stuff goes, unless he was transforming from himself into the Hulk. He was not very present through the whole thing.” Notary felt that Edward Norton’s lack of effort proved to be a complex feat for the visual effects artistes as the latter failed to present a genuine “involved” performance. This led to them manually rendering the facial expressions on The Hulk, which was an extremely lengthy and tiresome task.

Shedding further light on Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk, Terry Notary shared, “Hulk doesn’t have Edward Norton’s expressions, but the two are eerily similar in facial timing.”

He then praised Tim Roth’s Abomination performance, saying, “[Roth is] one of those quintessential actors that likes to be involved, wants to make sure that he’s going to look good and his character’s going to look good.” Since 2012, Mark Ruffalo has been playing the role of The Hulk.

For the unversed, Marvel apparently wants to continue in their universe with the Edward Norton-led The Incredible Hulk but there is no update on the same.

