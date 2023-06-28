Chadwick Boseman is set to receive a posthumous honour of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 after a previously unknown battle with cancer that had been ongoing since 2016.

Chadwick Boseman continued to work on films until his death, keeping his illness close to the chest, with only a handful of non-family members aware that he was even sick.

Many stars mourned his passing, as Kevin Feige announced that his role of T’Challa would not be recast as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

He will not be the only star to be honoured, as Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Michelle Yeoh will also be receiving a star.

There has not yet been any date set for the ceremonies for each star, though it was noted the recipients have two years to set a date before the honour expires.

