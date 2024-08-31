Miley Cyrus’ famous family manages to capture the attention of the media too often. From her father Billy Ray Cyrus to her mother, Tish, and sister, Noah, the singer’s family is a little complicated like everyone else’s. However, it was through Miley that her sister gained attention. Although Noah appeared on Hannah Montana a few times, her experience wasn’t fun as she once admitted that she hated Miley’s fame and had to grow up in the spotlight.

Since the Cyrus family is undeniably talented, it is no surprise that Noah chooses to follow in her family’s footsteps. While she might be considered a nepo baby due to her father’s name, she had to navigate the immense shadow cast by Miley’s widespread notoriety. However, for Noah, separating her identity from Miley was challenging.

From the age of six, Cyrus faced constant scrutiny about her sister Miley’s fame and career. While she found herself being targeted by celeb-watchers like Perez Hilton, who mocked both her and Miley, Noah once admitted to Paper Mag that she endured “scathing commentary about her face, body, and clothing” online. She revealed that such comments deeply affected her self-esteem as a young child adding, “When I was little, I wasn’t posting pictures of myself — those pictures were just on the internet because my family was my family. I read the comments about my face and things they would change about me. That made me grow to hate my face and my body. That still sticks with me.”

Fortunately, Noah was able to pour her feelings into music after going public with her song in 2016.

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Cast: Every Actor Who Has Joined The Jurassic Park Reboot So Far, From Scarlett Johansson To Jonathan Bailey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News