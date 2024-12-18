The feud between ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ newcomer Britani Bateman and her ex, John Scott Underwood, has intensified, with Bateman accusing him of draining their joint account and cutting off from their shared businesses.

In newly revealed court documents, the 53-year-old claims that Underwood, a business contractor and estate developer, has violated a Domestic Relations Injunction and a court order signed by a Utah judge during their divorce proceedings.

Charges Brought by Britani Bateman Against John Scott Underwood

Bateman details several allegations against Underwood, including unauthorized personal expenditures from business funds, failure to add her to business accounts, draining their shared business account, and operating their businesses in a manner inconsistent with their usual practices.

According to additional court filings, the couple’s joint venture includes Starwood Group, a real estate development firm, Pure Productions, an entertainment production company; and Millcreek Builders, a construction business.

Bateman also accuses Underwood of violating a protective order by not keeping the required 25-foot distance from her.

The protective order, which has been in place for over a year, outlines specific guidelines for Bateman and Underwood’s interactions. According to the order, if either of them arrives at a location where the other is present, such as a job site, the arriving party must stay at least 25 feet away. It also stipulates a unique schedule for their visits to certain venues.

For instance, Bateman is permitted to attend the country club on only even-numbered calendar days, while Underwood is allowed on odd-numbered days.

Britani Bateman Accused John Scott Underwood of Disposing of Marital Property

Bateman also accused Underwood of disposing of marital assets, including funds from their business accounts and marital stocks, without her consent. She further claims she rerouted her personal mail and caused a disruption in her life insurance policy.

The documents reveal that violations of the protective order could result in penalties, including fines up to $1000 or imprisonment for one month.

Bateman is requesting the court to grant a judgment that would cover the personal expenses that Underwood allegedly paid with business funds. She is also seeking attorney’s fees and for Underwood to restore her access to business accounts and financial records, including QuickBooks.

John Scott Underwood Has Been Scheduled for a Court Hearing

Underwood has been scheduled for a court hearing later this month, where he would have the chance to defend his actions. The court will decide whether he has breached the terms outlined in the Domestic Relations Injunction.

As part of their divorce settlement, both Bateman and Underwood are entitled to an equitable share of profits from their marital businesses, like a 50/50 split. While the exact amount Bateman claims to have been cut off remains unclear, a subsequent court order found that both parties may withdraw up to $22,525 for personal expenses. Beyond that, any further disbursements require mutual consent, per Daily Mail.

