Ever since its premiere in December 2020, Bridgerton has become one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time. The Regencyy drama has a lot to enjoy: stellar costumes, a fantastic cast, beautiful soundtracks, gorgeous chemistry, and storylines that keep viewers hooked across seasons.

Bridgerton has an accomplished multi-star cast, and with the fourth season currently filming, fans have been excited to see some behind-the-scenes content from their favorite show. The official accounts of the hit show recently shared BTS photos from the table read of season 4, and they featured several favorite stars returning for the spectacle to come. Here’s what we know.

Bridgerton Season 4: Table Read BTS Reveals Returning Cast

Bridgerton’s social media accounts shared images of the season 4 table read, and fans were delighted to get a sneak peek into the upcoming edition. The photos were captioned, “Rejoic,e for it is the season of joy and merriment!” For the uninitiated, season four will be based on Julia Quinn’s third novel from the Bridgerton booked An Offer From A Gentleman.

Meanwhile, the first picture of the carousel showed Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the leads of the upcoming season. While he has been a part of all the seasons, she joined the cast as his love interest this year. Luke has been playing Benedict Bridgerton in the show, and Yerin will be portraying Sophie Baek in the next season. The second image showed even more cast members.

Luke was spotted sitting at the table with Ruth Gemmell, who plays Violet Bridgerton, the mother of Benedict and the other Bridgertons. Golda Rosheuvel, who also portrays Queen Charlotte, was also in the frame. Next to her was Hannah Dodd, who essays Francesca Bridgerton. The next image featured Yerin with Adjoa Andoh, who plays Agatha Danbury.

The picture after that showed Ruth posing with Hannah and Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling. Next, the photos showed recurring characters Polly Walker, who plays Portia Featherington; Victor Alli, who essays the role of John Stirling; Martins Imhangbe, who portrays Will Mondrich; and Hugh Sachs, who plays Brimsley.

The last photo of the table read saw the news additions of the show and Yerin’s onscreen family. Katie Leung, known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, will play Araminta Gun, Sophie’s stepmother. Next to her is Isabella Wei, who will play Posy Li, Araminta’s daughter and one of Sophie’s two stepsisters.

Other important cast members Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who led season 2 as Anthony Bridegrton and Kate Sharma, have confirmed that they will appear in season 4 even though they were not part of the table read. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlin portray Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington and have also accepted that they will be back.

For those unaware, the two led the third season of Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, has also been confirmed to be back. There is no confirmation about Phoebe Dynevor, who essayed Daphne Bridgerton. She did not return after season 2 and might not return for season 4 either.

