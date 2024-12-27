From amongst a line of reality shows that air on Bravo, Southern Hospitality has managed to create a place for itself in the hearts of the audience. The series is all set to return with its third season, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including the cast, storylines, and release date.

Southern Hospitality Season 3 Cast

Bravo has confirmed that Leva Bonaparte, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Maddi Reese, and Emmy Sharrett are all returning for season 3. Mia Alario, Will Kulp, and Grace Lilly are also back, and the newest additions, Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Michols Peña, and Austin Stephan, will heat it up.

Southern Hospitality Season 3 Storylines

Leva Bonaparte wants to ensure that the Republic reigns supreme and has hired new employees to ensure that her club continues to enjoy its power and position in her restaurant. Joe Bradley, a VIP host, may have things going for him, but for how long? Will his new relationship and work ethic result in him neglecting his longtime friendships and bonds?

Bradley Carter is all set to enjoy the summer with some flirting and working as a VIP server. But “when his past comes back to haunt him” how will he navigate it? TJ Dinch wants to put in some effort this time, be it his business, friendships, or personal life. Will the bartender get to the bottom of another scandal? Maddi Reese’s career has been flourishing.

The DJ and VIP server has been getting many work opportunities and wants to ensure that she enjoys her work, summer, and relationship. Emmy Sharrett has a lot of plans up her sleeve, but “rumors about her relationship” may change the course of the server’s summer, “leaving her to figure out who her true friends are.” Molly Moore has been quite busy recently.

The bartender has been juggling two demanding jobs, but she will not let her schedule affect her spine, as she guarantees not to let others walk all over her. How will Michols Peña balance his professional life alongside his romance and friendships? Will the assistant general manager crumble?

Lake Rucker is a new face bringing some cheery energy into the circle. The VIP host grapples with the pressures of respecting her family’s wishes while trying to live life as he wants. Austin Stephan might be a new face but he has some tea to spill this summer. Will Mia Alario be able to represent Trinidad and Tobago or will the former hostess lose footing?

Will Kulp has had a successful year, but when “rumors travel through town threatening to put him on trial,” how will the bartender deal with them? On the other hand, Grace Lilly aims to find herself to “discover her true calling.” Will the former VIP host succeed or fail in her mission?

Southern Hospitality Season 3 Release Date

Southern Hospitality season 3 will premiere on Bravo on January 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air, just as the first two seasons are available to stream on the platform.

