Just one month ago, finally, fans could rejoice as Polin came alive on screen in two parts for the 3rd season of Bridgerton. Penelope’s transformation and the love story between Colin and her with the revelation of Whistledown was surely a treat for the Polin fandom!

Meanwhile, there was already a lot of speculation on Season 4 and everyone wanted Benedict to get his fairytale love story told on the screen. Finally, you can rejoice because Luke Thompson aka Benedict Bridgerton is going to be the leading man in the upcoming season!

Netflix has announced a short video that took over social media and showed some scenes of the 2nd eldest Bridgerton’s best moments. Just then we find Thompson dressed in his 21st-century clothes with a script in hand opening the door of his hotel room: “I hear we’re fitting you for a suit,” he’s told. “It’s for the masquerade ball.” He grins in response.

What can we expect?

The masquerade ball is where Benedict meets his love in the books and it is one for the fairytales. As per the narration, “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict… Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

This upcoming season will be based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series: An Offer From a Gentleman. Season three was expected to show his love story but instead, it advanced to book 4. Now we get to see the creative, bohemian, and artistic Bridgerton brother get his romance on screen.

In the book, Benedict falls in love with Sophie Beckett who is the daughter of an Earl and she is forced to live away from the eyes of the town by her stepmother and works as a housemaid. In the book, Sophie sneaks into Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and then meets Benedict in a Cinderella-esque manner and he becomes enchanted by her mysterious aura. She flees the ball and he vows to track her down.

Thompson told Tudum, “His identity has been a little bit of a question mark, but it doesn’t ever seem to bother him. It often feels like … ‘You’re either this, or you’re this.’ He’s finding it out.” Finally this season, we will get to see the whole of Benedict with all his facets and his romantic side too! As more of the cast and plotline is revealed, consider how much we can look forward to: from Kate and Anthony’s newborn to Polin’s blissful marriage and son, along with Eloise’s adventures in Scotland and Benedict’s fairytale love story. Stay tuned for more updates from Shondaland!

Must Read: Why Does Meri Brown Think Sister Wives ‘Isn’t Going To Go Forever’? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News