One of the most popular real estate reality shows, Selling Sunset, has led to similar series being picked up by other platforms. Its massive viewership and success have also led to the expansion of the show from a series to a franchise with multiple spin-offs, which have also been widely accepted.

The successful Netflix series revolves around a bunch of real estate agents who promise lots of drama, competition, feuds, fashion, and plenty of luxury, be it Selling Sunset or any spin-off of the media franchise. Here’s a brief guide to all spin-offs of the Selling Sunset universe and what we know.

Selling Sunset: How Many Spinoffs Exist In The Netflix Real Estate Franchise?

1. Selling Sunset (2019–present)

The franchise started with the first edition, Selling Sunset. It premiered in March 2019 and has been enjoying a good fan base ever since. The first three seasons had eight episodes each. Season four increased the count to ten, while seasons five, six, and eight had 11 episodes each.

Season seven had the most episodes, with 12. Filming of the ninth season is currently underway, and it’s expected to be released later this year. The series has starred Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and Heather Rae El Moussa, with Romain Bonnet and Davina Potratz in recurring roles.

2. Selling Tampa (2021)

Selling Tampa was the first spin-off of the hit franchise, and it premiered all eight episodes in December 2021. According to the synopsis, “Agents mix business with pleasure as they rule the luxury waterfront real estate market at an all-female agency in Tampa, Florida.” It was canceled after a season.

Big houses, bigger personalities. Selling Sunset returns on November 24.

3. Selling The OC (2022–present)

The second spin-off, Selling The OC, premiered in August 2022. All three seasons have eight episodes, and the fourth season is on the way and expected to be released later this year. It is based on the Oppenheim Group, a popular real estate brokerage firm in Orange County, California.

4. Selling The City (2025–present)

The third and newest spin-off of the franchise was Selling The City. It aired in January 2025 and also had a total of eight episodes. As per the synopsis, the show revolves around “A team of stylishly savvy New York real estate agents” who “hustle to seal multimillion-dollar deals while stirring up drama.” Netflix is yet to announce if it has been renewed for season two.

