Survivor remains one of the most popular competitive reality series, more than two decades after its premiere in May 2000. The show, hosted by Jeff Probst, continues to win hearts and has wrapped up its 48th season, with the 49th one filmed and ready for release later this year. Here’s the complete list of winners of all editions of Survivor, from season 1 to season 48.

Survivor Season 1: Bomeo (2000)

Richard Hatch

Survivor Season 2: The Australian Outback (2001)

Tina Wesson

Survivor Season 3: Africa (2001)

Ethan Zohn

Survivor Season 4: Marquesas (2002)

Vecepia Towery

Survivor Season 5: Thailand (2002)

Brian Heidik

Survivor Season 6: The Amazon (2003)

Jenna Morasca

Survivor Season 7: Pearl Islands (2003)

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor Season 8: All-Stars (2004)

Amber Bkrich

Survivor Season 9: Vanuatu Islands of Fire (2004)

Chris Daugherty

Survivor Season 10: Palau (2005)

Tom Westman

Survivor Season 11: Guatemala The Maya Empire (2005)

Danni Boatwright

Survivor Season 12: Panama Exile Island (2006)

Aras Baskauskas

Survivor Season 13: Cook Islands (2006)

Yul Kwon

Survivor Season 14: Fiji (2007)

Earl Cole

Survivor Season 15: China (2007)

Todd Herzog

Survivor Season 16: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

Parvati Shallow

Survivor Season 17: Gabon (2008)

Robert “Bob” Crowley

Survivor Season 18: Tocantins The Brazilian Highlands (2009)

James “J.T.” Thomas Jr.

Survivor Season 19: Samoa (2009)

Natalie White

Survivor Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor Season 21: Nicaragua (2010)

Jud “Fabio” Birza

Survivor Season 22: Redemption Island (2011)

Rob Mariano

Survivor Season 23: South Pacific (2011)

Sophie Clarke

Survivor Season 24: One World (2012)

Kim Spradlin

Survivor Season 25: Philippines (2012)

Denise Stapley

Survivor Season 26: Caramoan Fans vs. Favorites (2013)

John Cochran

Survivor Season 27: Blood vs. Water (2013)

Tyson Apostol

Survivor Season 28: Cagayan Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty (2014)

Tony Vlachos

Survivor Season 29: San Juan del Sur Blood vs. Water (2014)

Natalie Anderson

Survivor Season 30: Worlds Apart (2015)

Mike Holloway

Survivor Season 31: Cambodia Second Chance (2015)

Jeremy Collins

Survivor Season 32: Kaôh Rōng Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (2016)

Michele Fitzgerald

Survivor Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X (2016)

Adam Klein

Survivor Season 34: Game Changers Mamanuca Islands (2017)

Sarah Lacina

Survivor Season 35: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

Ben Driebergen

Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island (2018)

Wendell Holland

Survivor Season 37: David vs. Goliath (2018)

Nick Wilson

Survivor Season 38: Edge of Extinction (2019)

Chris Underwood

Survivor Season 39: Island of the Idols (2019)

Tommy Sheehan

Survivor Season 40: Winners at War (2020)

Tony Vlachos

Survivor Season 41 (2021)

Erika Casupanan

Survivor Season 42 (2022)

Maryanne Oketch

Survivor Season 43 (2022)

Mike Gabler

Survivor Season 44 (2023)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Survivor Season 45 (2023)

Dee Valladares

Survivor Season 46 (2024)

Kenzie Petty

Survivor Season 47 (2024)

Rachel LaMont

Survivor Season 48 (2025)

Kyle Fraser

