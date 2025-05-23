Survivor remains one of the most popular competitive reality series, more than two decades after its premiere in May 2000. The show, hosted by Jeff Probst, continues to win hearts and has wrapped up its 48th season, with the 49th one filmed and ready for release later this year. Here’s the complete list of winners of all editions of Survivor, from season 1 to season 48.
Survivor: Every Winner Of Jeff Probst-Hosted Reality Series
Survivor Season 1: Bomeo (2000)
Richard Hatch
Survivor Season 2: The Australian Outback (2001)
Tina Wesson
Survivor Season 3: Africa (2001)
Ethan Zohn
Survivor Season 4: Marquesas (2002)
Vecepia Towery
Survivor Season 5: Thailand (2002)
Brian Heidik
Survivor Season 6: The Amazon (2003)
Jenna Morasca
Survivor Season 7: Pearl Islands (2003)
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Survivor Season 8: All-Stars (2004)
Amber Bkrich
Survivor Season 9: Vanuatu Islands of Fire (2004)
Chris Daugherty
Survivor Season 10: Palau (2005)
Tom Westman
Survivor Season 11: Guatemala The Maya Empire (2005)
Danni Boatwright
Survivor Season 12: Panama Exile Island (2006)
Aras Baskauskas
Survivor Season 13: Cook Islands (2006)
Yul Kwon
Survivor Season 14: Fiji (2007)
Earl Cole
Survivor Season 15: China (2007)
Todd Herzog
Survivor Season 16: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites (2008)
Parvati Shallow
Survivor Season 17: Gabon (2008)
Robert “Bob” Crowley
Survivor Season 18: Tocantins The Brazilian Highlands (2009)
James “J.T.” Thomas Jr.
Survivor Season 19: Samoa (2009)
Natalie White
Survivor Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (2010)
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Survivor Season 21: Nicaragua (2010)
Jud “Fabio” Birza
Survivor Season 22: Redemption Island (2011)
Rob Mariano
Survivor Season 23: South Pacific (2011)
Sophie Clarke
Survivor Season 24: One World (2012)
Kim Spradlin
Survivor Season 25: Philippines (2012)
Denise Stapley
Survivor Season 26: Caramoan Fans vs. Favorites (2013)
John Cochran
Survivor Season 27: Blood vs. Water (2013)
Tyson Apostol
Survivor Season 28: Cagayan Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty (2014)
Tony Vlachos
Survivor Season 29: San Juan del Sur Blood vs. Water (2014)
Natalie Anderson
Survivor Season 30: Worlds Apart (2015)
Mike Holloway
Survivor Season 31: Cambodia Second Chance (2015)
Jeremy Collins
Survivor Season 32: Kaôh Rōng Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (2016)
Michele Fitzgerald
Survivor Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X (2016)
Adam Klein
Survivor Season 34: Game Changers Mamanuca Islands (2017)
Sarah Lacina
Survivor Season 35: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)
Ben Driebergen
Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island (2018)
Wendell Holland
Survivor Season 37: David vs. Goliath (2018)
Nick Wilson
Survivor Season 38: Edge of Extinction (2019)
Chris Underwood
Survivor Season 39: Island of the Idols (2019)
Tommy Sheehan
Survivor Season 40: Winners at War (2020)
Tony Vlachos
Survivor Season 41 (2021)
Erika Casupanan
Survivor Season 42 (2022)
Maryanne Oketch
Survivor Season 43 (2022)
Mike Gabler
Survivor Season 44 (2023)
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho
Survivor Season 45 (2023)
Dee Valladares
Survivor Season 46 (2024)
Kenzie Petty
Survivor Season 47 (2024)
Rachel LaMont
Survivor Season 48 (2025)
Kyle Fraser
