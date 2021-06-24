Actor Rohit Suchanti has been roped in to play the lead in the television show “Bhagya Lakshmi”. The actor will be playing the character of Rishi Oberoi, a rich industrialist.

The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare, who recently joined the show and portrays the titular character of Lakshmi.

Rohit says: “I believe ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ brings forth a very different story from what has been seen on television. The characters, too, are indeed quite relatable, one would know such people from their own life. Personally, I feel Rishi is a very grounded and practical person who believes in carving his life his own way. He believes in working hard but also knows how to celebrate those victories.”

Rohit Suchanti, who has earlier been part of shows such as “Hum Paanch”, “Pavitra Rishta”, “Jodha Akbar”, “Kumkum Bhagya” and “Kundali Bhagya”, hopes that the audience enjoys the show.

“There is a lot of similarity between both of us, and I am sure I am going to have a lot of fun exploring this character. I hope the audience loves this new character and keep showering their love like they always have,” Rohit Suchanti says.

“Bhagya Lakshmi” airs on Zee TV.

