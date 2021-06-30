Loki Episode 4 Hints At 'Stronger Than Thanos' Kang The Conquerer, Blade Teased, Croc-Loki In Mid-Credits Scene

Loki episode 4 is here & yup, there’s a reason why this, along with the next episode, is Tom Hiddleston‘s season favourites. Okay, so before we move ahead, let me remind you of our accurately predicted things from the first half of the season. We discussed how there’s a love story incoming just by seeing Loki following a ‘lady Loki’ (as Sylvie was addressed before) in Loki Episode 2.

We specifically circled how this season could treat as Ravonna Renslayer’s (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) origin story, and here she is on the verge of introducing Kang The Conquerer in the next episode (more on this, in the third point of this article). Apart from these, we hinted at how Time Variance Authority (TVA) is run by an evil master & how Loki would help Mobius for a way out of it. Well, once you see Loki episode 4, you’ll get to know how all of these things are falling right into their place.

Let’s take a look at what Loki Episode 5 might have in store for us.

1. Mobius & Loki are still alive

Let’s start with an obvious one as, despite that shocking ending, the mid-credit scene kills the cliffhanger of Loki being dead. Because he’s not, there’s a place beyond the sacred timeline where people go after they’re ‘pruned’. This means Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) is also somewhere with his breed of variants. Marvel will indeed find a way to bring back both the bros back to the sacred timeline for challenging the powers of timekeepers. This is Loki’s fourth death in all of the Avengers saga & we know “iska matlab yeh kabhi nahi jaayega, chaar saal ka kiraya dekar hi jaayega” (English translation: He won’t die).

2. Who are the four creatures in the mid-credit scene? And what could happen next?

Nope, they aren’t three. They’re four. If you look closely at the group Loki meets after getting pruned by Ravonna Renslayer, we see three people with a crocodile. Those are Kid Loki (played by Jack Veal), Classic Loki (played by Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (played by DeObia Oparei) and the ‘aww’ inspiring Croc-Loki with a crown. Why boastful Loki? Because, as per comics, he’s the only version of Loki who’s worthy enough to lift brother Thor’s Mjolnir. There’s definitely a whole lot of to & fro incoming in between all these varied versions of the God Of Mischief.

3. Ravonna Renslayer to introduce her lover Kang The Conquerer?

If you’ve followed the show, you must be knowing every ‘hunter’ in TVA has a number, and the same is the case with the leader of them all, Ravonna. Her number is A-23 and the comic she was introduced for the first time was also #23. She has been the love interest of Kang The Conquerer in the comics, and the way she has been friend-zoning Mobius, we know she has a personal agenda. Kang is considered more powerful than Thanos & he could be making an appearance even before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This could serve as a teaser for what we’ll be seeing of Kang in Marvel’s Phase 4.

4. Start of the madness of Multiverse

With the inclusion of Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Spidermen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know it’s just a start of the multiverse. But what if that happens even before Spideys’ reunion? What if the introduction of multiple versions of Lokis in Loki Episode 4 is a strong hint at the multiverse? The fact that there’s a place beyond the sacred timeline is enough to hype up the expectations of madness in this multiverse.

5. Teasing Blade!

When Mobius is stopped from interrogating Sylvie, he says to B15 (played by Wunmi Mosaku), “We brought in Kree, Titans and Vampires.” Now, Krees, we’ve seen Guardians Of The Galaxy, Thanos was a titan, but Vampire? That’s where Mahershala Ali’s Blade comes into the picture. For those unversed, Blade is a half-vampire who hunts down other vampires. Ali’s film was announced in 2019, but this could be his character introducing Easter Egg.

Before you watch this, read Loki Episode 3 review for a quick recap!

