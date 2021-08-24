Advertisement

‘Goodbye‘ is one of the films that marks Rashmika Mandanna’s entry into Bollywood, co-starring veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The latter recently opened up about her experience of working with Rashmika and was all praises for the National crush.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Neena shared that Rashmika is playing her daughter in the film. Speaking about her she said, “She’s just like a little kid. I fell in love with her on the first day (of shoot) itself, felt like she’s actually my daughter, just became very fond of her.”

Neena Gupta further adds, “She’s the kind of girl that you’ll just grow fond of her. And she’s got such a pure heart that from the first day we bonded in such a way as if we knew each other since long before. She’s very sweet, very down to earth and anyways, she’s a good actress. I just gelled well with her even though we’ve only worked for a few days till now.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s effortless charm makes her India’s sweetheart and touted as the next big thing in Bollywood. The actress is yet to make her debut in Hindi films, but she is quite known nationwide thanks to her popularity on social media and her movies being, and has become the talk of th town, for all the right reasons.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’. Apart from this film, like a true-blue Pan-India star, Rashmika has films panning out all languages, namely, multilingual film ‘Pushpa’, and Hindi films ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Goodbye’.

