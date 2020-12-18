Singer Jubin Nautiyal says that initially he looked at lockdown as an opportunity to create new songs, but now he cannot wait to go back on stage and exchange musical energy with fans in live gigs.

Advertisement

“In January, February, even in March, before lockdown started, I was one of those singers who were always on-stage, doing live gigs, living out of suitcases for around 20 live gigs in 30 days. It was a different high! But I also realised I needed to create new musical content, for which I had to head my studio,” Jubin told IANS.

Advertisement

He continued: “So when lockdown started, instead of feeling upset, I utilised the time to work on vocals of new songs. I would have not done that if I was just hopping from one stage to another. Having said that, I am so eager to perform my new set of songs whenever live gig starts. I really, really want to meet my fans, live!”

Jubin has released several non-film songs lately, including “Meri aashiqui”, “Taaron ke shehar”, “Aatishbaazi”, “Bewafa tera masoom chehra”, and “Nayan”.

New-age singer Jubin Nautiyal has recorded quite a few recreated numbers such as The Humma Song, Raat baaki, Pehla Nasha Once Again, and his latest, Bewafa tera masoom chehra. The singer claims when he approaches an old hit or classic number for recreation, he does so as a fan of the original song.

“I am lucky that so far all the recreated versions I have been a part of have never got any negativity or hatred from listeners. It started with ‘The Humma Song’ followed by many, but every time it worked. At least people did not criticise or say that I have tampered with the original song. The reason is, I approach every recreation as the fan of the song,” Jubin claimed while speaking to IANS.

“In all the recreations, including my latest ‘Bewafa tera masoom chehra’, I look at the song as an opportunity in which I can express how all my life I loved and admired that song. For me, it is not about singing this many numbers of songs, but about a new genre that I am trying. In ‘Bewafa tera masoom chehra’, I tried my hand in qawwali for the first time, and it was about how Jubin Nautiyal would sound in a qawwali,” Jubin Nautiyal declared.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To Star In A Woman-Centric Action Drama On Netflix?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube