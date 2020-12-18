Singer Armaan Malik is all set for 2021 and on Thursday he shared his wish for 2021. The singer, who has been in news for his music, has a wish for the new year that is similar to what we want.

The singer wishes the year is with no sadness, pain and bad news.

“I just hope and pray 2021 is truly a HAPPY new year. I don’t think our little hearts can take anymore sadness, pain and bad news,” tweeted Armaan Malik from his verified account, indicating at the loss of lives caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 across the globe.

I just hope and pray 2021 is truly a HAPPY new year. I don't think our little hearts can take anymore sadness, pain and bad news. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 17, 2020

On Wednesday, Armaan Malik also how the world has changed amid the new normal. He tweeted, “Things ain’t gonna be the same ever. We have changed, our lives have changed and we need to accept it and move forward.”

Armaan’s latest song “Veham” has garnered more than 11 million views and is currently trending on YouTube. The song has been penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj while the video features Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik.

The singer recently told IANS that he has been getting offers. Armaan Malik said, “A lot of people have approached me to act in their films. After watching my music videos, people feel I can become an actor. I just think that I don’t want to do anything half-heartedly. I have been learning music since childhood. I don’t want to act just for the sake of it. I want to be well prepared before coming into films and I also want to be presented in a good manner.”

