Actress Sunny Leone, who has featured in a number of Bollywood film, is one stunning beauty in the industry. The actress recently too to Instagram and shared a beautiful, that is sure to even make December as hot as May.

Advertisement

In the picture, Sunny is seen wearing a fitted white and black embellished gown with a thigh slit. The outfit accentuates her svelte figure and leaves her fans asking for more.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone captioned the image, “Eat your heart out baby!!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber dropped some heart emojis in the comment section.

Sunny Leone, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for Koka Kola. The film is a horror-comedy. Besides this, she is also gearing up for a fiction web series and is also busy with the 13th season of Splitsvilla.

She will also be seen as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.

During a recent virtual interaction with PETA on vegan fashion and cruelty-free cosmetics, Sunny Leone talked at length about changing her shopping habits. Revealing she has given up on leather products, the actress said, “Vegan fashion is something that I believe in. I’m trying my very hardest to convert everything in my closet. It is not easy but ever since I stopped eating, I’ve actually noticed how I shop as well.”

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To Star In A Woman-Centric Action Drama On Netflix?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube