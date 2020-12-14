It is widely known that Sunny Leone is an animal lover. She is also known to raise her voice against cruelty meted out to animals. She has often taken to social media to champion the cause of animal donation. Wanting to make a change and create a more compassionate world, she began campaigning for PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) eight years ago. A vegetarian, she has now taken to vegan fashion.

At a recent virtual interaction with PETA on vegan fashion and cruelty-free cosmetics, a campaign that was unveiled by the animal rights organisation at this year’s Lakme Fashion Week, Sunny Leone talked at length about changing her shopping habits. “Vegan fashion is something that I believe in. I’m trying my very hardest to convert everything in my closet. It is not easy but ever since I stopped eating, I’ve actually noticed how I shop as well,” she says as she stresses on how she has given up on leather products.

Sunny’s exclusive make-up line, Star Struck, which she launched in 2018, also boasts of being one hundred percent cruelty free. Urging everyone to shift to a cost-efficient alternative manner of purchasing, Sunny Leone says, “There are so many things out there for people who are trying to be conscious about purchases. There are lots of things out there for us to choose and pick. Vegan shopping is very easy to do.”

She emphasises that it is everyone’s duty as responsible citizens to be kind to animals and protect them. “Part of the biggest problem is ignorance and not knowing. So, we have to use our voices because animals cannot use their voices. We’ve to be the ones to use our voices to bring about a change,” Sunny Leone opines.

