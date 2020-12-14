Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film Pathan is creating waves for a long time. If not just for King Khan’s comeback, the film has also been hitting trends for being a part of YRF’s spy universe. There have been strong reports that Aditya Chopra is planning to bring his Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathan in a common universe. And hence it’s obvious that SRK, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan will be doing cameos in each others’ films as well.

It’s already being said that Salman Khan as Tiger is all set to have a cameo in Pathan. Now the latest report is that everyone’s favourite Bhaijaan will shoot for his cameo next month only.

As trade source has been quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “It is Aditya Chopra’s (producer) vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India’s biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War (2019) respectively, director Siddharth Anand’s latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with Pathan, and has designed a thrilling set-piece that will see.”

“Tiger join SRK to defeat the villains. Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie,” the source shares the details.

Adding up to the excitement, the source tells that almost every YRF espionage thriller from now on will have a crossover. “Imagine Shah Rukh or Hrithik making a special appearance in Tiger 3, or Shah Rukh in War 2 — the possibilities are endless. Salman is expected to kick off the third instalment of Tiger in February,” he adds.

Now that’s super interesting. Isn’t it?

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan will also have Deepika Padukone in lead. John Abraham will play the role of a baddie in the upcoming biggie. The film will be directed by War director Siddharth Anand.

