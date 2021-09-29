Advertisement

After Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Archana Puran Singh began trending on Twitter. Netizens on social media had a field day as they shared memes targeting her and her ‘chair’ on the popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

For the unversed, Sidhu was a regular on Kapil’s show before joining active politics. Archana later replaced him when he got actively involved in Punjab Congress. Now as memes are spreading like wildfire, the veteran actress too added a pinch of humour reacting to the memes.

Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram and shared her favourite pick of memes made on her. Sharing a couple of hilarious memes, she wrote, “I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka,” along with laughing emojis. One of the memes read, “Archana Puran Singh is more tense right now than Rahul Gandhi.”

In another meme she shared, Archana is seen crying thinking that Sidhu might return to the comedy show and in another meme, she is seen laughing and joking, “Waiting for Congress to announce Archana Puran Singh as their new Punjab Congress President.” Take a look at her post below:

Archana Puran Singh’s post left everyone in splits including The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Sumona Chakravarti. She left a comment, “Some of them are hilarious.” Actor Gaurav Ghera wrote, “Lol ya saw u trending on Twitter.“

Last week, Archana revealed that she received congratulatory messages when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief during The Kapil Sharma episode.

