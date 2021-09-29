Advertisement

Raqesh Bapat was in the Bigg Boss OTT house when the entire world was mourning the demise of Sidharth Shukla. He along with other contestants learnt about the unfortunate news only on the day of the finale. The Maryada actor is now opening up about his brief interaction with the late actor. Read on for exclusive details.

Sidharth left us for the heavenly abode on 2nd September. The actor suffered a heart attack and was declared brought dead at the hospital. It is rumoured that his close friend Shehnaaz Gill was with him at the time of his demise.

Raqesh Bapat has now opened up about Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate passing away. He told us, “I didn’t know him as such; I just met him a couple of times. I got to know about it just on the day of the finale, inside the house, we somehow got to know about it. We were broken completely, we were like ‘what are we fighting for?’ We play games, fight, get upset with each other and life is so uncertain. He was such a great guy and suddenly you get this news that he’s gone! It’s a shock.”

Raqesh Bapat suggested to live, love and laugh as life is uncertain! “Life is so short to wait for the moment, forgive and forget. Treat everybody good, don’t have grudges or ego or anything that makes your life miserable. I think the best thing I could say is that your day should be spent meaningfully and when you hit the bed, you should sleep with a smile on your face. Live the moment, because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow! Enjoy, love people around you. It’s the biggest thing you could do instead of hating anybody,” he added.

The actor also sent out condolences to the late actor’s family. Raqesh Bapat concluded, “My heart goes out to his family and his friends that they had to go through something like this. He will be missed for sure!”

