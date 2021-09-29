Advertisement

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, proved his class when he didn’t utter a single bad word for WWE. He’s now proudly associated with AEW but that doesn’t mean he has to speak against his former company.

Daniel enjoyed tremendous success in WWE and it was a shocker when he decided to be All Elite. What’s more surprising is that Vince McMahon is reportedly open to welcoming Daniel back whenever he wishes to join his former promotion. It seems Daniel’s classy persona has earned him respect in the eyes of Vince.

Advertisement

Now, Danielson has made eye-opening comments and every single hardcore fan of AEW and WWE must listen to him!

While talking with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast about extremist thinking of fans, Daniel Bryan said, “I think that also speaks to it’s not just a wrestling culture thing. I think there’s also tribalism in our country right now. The narrative of being on one side or the other, and I think most people are actually very rational and will enjoy both sides, but I think the harder edges, and those are the people who tend to speak out more.

If you like both, you’re not going to go on social media and say anything controversial that’s going to get a lot of responses. If you say, ‘Oh AEW was great last night, but I really enjoyed this about WWE as well.’ Nobody’s gonna say anything. You just do one or the other. I think that’s one of the negatives of social media is it tends to emphasize the harshness in either direction.”

Now, that’s a really amazing point-of-view by Bryan and we hope every single fan understands it!

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan has been part of AEW since his debut on 5th September.

Must Read: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 Costume Is Up For An Auction & Its Bidding Price Might Cost You Your House



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube