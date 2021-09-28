Advertisement

The short feud seems to have ended between WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley. It all started when E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and defeated an already injured Lashley. The war between the two finally ended on the recent episode of RAW.

The directions for both the stars are changed. On RAW, we saw the reunion of Hurt Business. As announced earlier, a title shot was scheduled as a kick-off for the show. For the first time, we saw no one standing in the corner of Lashley. Things turned interesting when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joined the all mighty.

Except for MVP (who is kayfabe injured), all three of Hurt Business reunited.

The match ended in a disqualification as Benjamin, Cedric and Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods disrupted the match. Thankfully, another match was booked and this time in a still cage. This one too saw interruption from Benjamin, Cedric, Kofi and Woods. But towards the end, the match saw a clean victory for Big E, thus retaining his title.

From hereon, we will see Bobby Lashley and Goldberg’s feud. Also, the Hurt Business is back in the storyline. On the other side, we saw a new challenger for Big E towards the end of RAW. It’s none other than Drew McIntyre. Yes, the former WWE Champion seems to be next for E. The duo might end up fighting at Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

McIntyre didn’t speak a word but him pointing his sword towards Big E says it all!

Meanwhile, on the recent episode of RAW, we even saw Goldberg sending a clear message to Lashley. He’s up for revenge for his son. The duo is expected to fight it out at Crown Jewel.

