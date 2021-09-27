Advertisement

Roman Reigns vs Finn Bálor has finally come to an end. As per the stipulation of Extreme Rules, the match did have some extreme moments. It witnessed a dramatic climax, leaving the WWE universe with mixed feelings.

The main event of WWE Extreme Rules was worth all the hype, but its result is something not everyone would like. It’s Roman Reigns who retained the Universal Championship. Many have picked Finn Bálor as their favourite but it wasn’t happening considering Brock Lesnar has already challenged Roman for a title shot at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns faced one of the best beatings ever since he took over as the Universal Champion. Considering it was a no-disqualification match with only pinfall/submission doing the job, many thought Finn had chances even if Usos distract him. And yes, they did distract him, but that was just for few moments.

Suffering chair shots, low blow and whatnot, Roman did survive in the match. Towards the end, Finn Bálor climbed the top rope, only to lose the momentum due to the rope malfunction. Now, was it really a malfunction or something else, remains tight suspense. It helped Roman to turn the match by hitting a vicious spear and seal a victory. So, it’s 391 days and counting of Universal Championship for the head of the table!

See how fans reacted to Roman retaining the title:

This is the best version of RR creative has ever come up with. That said.. ya'll ruined a great match with a ridiculous ending. The "Demon" is supposed to have that same Taker energy, if he's gonna lose do it legit.. at least that's respectable. What a joke! — Beau (@TheFNBeauski) September 27, 2021

That match was 🔥🔥🔥🔥. I might be in the minority in saying that the ending was amazing. Thinking the demon was about to win only for some unforeseen ring malfunction to cost him the win.. takes the L but doesn’t take away from what the demon is — 🔱godEnty.. 🇵🇷🇺🇸✊🏾 (@Vice_J0) September 27, 2021

What are your views on the Universal Championship match (especially the climax)?

