Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 costume is up for auction, and one lucky fan can get the chance to buy it. Maguire portrayed the role of the spidey superhero back in 2002 in Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man. The third instalment, which was released in 2007, saw Peter Parker struggling to manage her relationship with Mary Jane Watson, played by Kirsten Dunst, while fighting friend-turned-foe Harry Osborn, played by James Franco, Thomas Hayden’ Sandman and Venom, played by Topher Grace.

When the film was released, it had a great opening weekend and became the third highest-grossing film of 2007 worldwide. It was also Maquire’s last time as the superhero. After that, Andrew Garfield started portraying the character until Tom Holland took the mantle in the Marvel films.

After almost fifteen years, fans can get to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3, but this time at an auction. Some reports suggest that Prop Store is holding an auction of more than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia, and amongst those thousands of things is also the spidey costume. The red and blue suit is expected to be up for bidding for around $70k, which is around Rs 51 Lakhs. The auction will be held from November 9 to November 11, 2021.

The Tobey Maguire costume of Spider-Man 3 was designed by James Acheson, who was also the costume designer for the first Spider-Man film, and Katina Le Kerr. The suit is a tweaked version of the costume from the second instalment and was designed by Deborah Lynn Scott. This particular suit was beloved by the fans, so much so that there was a fan camping to get the suit into Insomniac’s Spider-Man game for the PS4, as per one report.

Other than the suit, Freddy Krueger’s razor finger glove from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Michael Myers’ mask from Halloween: Resurrection, Will Ferrell’s Elf costume, the Hogwarts Student Gryffindor House robe from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and the Batman’s sonar batsuit display from Batman Forever are also up for bidding.

The one lucky person who will get Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 suit can keep it as a part of a private collection or donate it to a museum, states the report. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a part of Marvel Phase 4, will be releasing soon.

