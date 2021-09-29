Advertisement

A lot goes into making a film and there are some hilarious incidents that make the journey worthwhile. Daniel Craig, who gears for No Time To Die, is playing James Bond for more than a decade and has many of those memories. One such he has with his Spectre star Dave Bautista where he cracked his nose in an action sequence and ran away. But wait, there’s a correction and the Guardians Of The Galaxy star is himself making it.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig is in the promotional phase for No Time To Die, who last became the iconic spy for Spectre in 2015. The movie saw him pitched against the most bulkiest of the badmen, Dave Bautista. The WWE star played Mr Hinx and was the ultimate villain. The two had one fight sequence set in the train and a lot of blood went into making it. Not just Daniel Craig’s bruised knee but Dave Bautista’s cracked nose is also an example.

Daniel Craig who joined The Graham Norton Show had a lot to speak about the accident on the sets, but Dave has a correction to make and some good words to offer to his Spectre co-star. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Daniel Craig revealed how Dave Bautista and he were shooting for that train fight sequence where the mishap happened. He says he threw a punch and heard a crack taking it as a hint for him to run. “I threw a punch and hit him on the nose,” Craig said. “I heard this crack and I was like ‘Oh God no’ and ran away. I thought he was going to come after me, but he was so sweet.”

The interview clip has now reached Dave Bautista who has a correction to make and says that No Time To Die star Daniel Craig did not run but started screaming. “He did not run!!! He started screaming “Fuck I broke his nose!!” And he did. And then he hugged me, apologized, we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it. And I love me some DC #DreamChaser,” Dave wrote on Twitter.

No Time To Die hits the big screens on September 30.

